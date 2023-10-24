Odisha: Man held for duping retired air force officer of Rs 35 lakh

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI) A man was arrested from Odisha's Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping a retired Indian Air Force officer of Rs 35 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the former IAF officer on October 19, the accused was picked up from his residence in the Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district and taken to Bhubaneswar for interrogation.

He was arrested after the interrogation, Bhubaneswar zone-5 ACP Goutam Kisan said on Monday.

The complainant alleged that Rs 35 lakh was debited from his bank accounts through online transactions between June and September this year.

The former IAF officer came in contact with the complainant during his visit to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in July and later they became friends.

"The complainant often lost money playing games online. The accused, a diploma holder in data science, had helped him retrieve some of his lost money. After winning trust, he got access to the ex-IAF officer's banking details," the ACP said.

The accused made unauthorised transactions at two bank accounts of the complainant and transferred Rs 35 lakh to his accounts in Karnataka and Assam, Kisan said.

The police seized three mobile phones, two passbooks, two ATM cards and Rs 6 lakh in cash from the accused. PTI BBM BDC