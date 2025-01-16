Odisha: Man held for duping woman of over Rs 3 lakh on pretext of marriage

Berhampur, Jan 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly duping a woman of around Rs 3.12 lakh on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused, a resident of Mujagada near Bhanjanagar, was held on Wednesday, nearly five months after the 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Aska Police Station, an officer said.

According to the police, there was a marriage proposal between the accused and the complainant in 2023 and their relationship developed.

"While the woman was working in a private firm, the accused was found unemployed. After a few months, the man allegedly took around Rs 3.12 lakh from the woman to do business," Aska Police Station inspector-in-charge Rajendra Kumar Patnaik said.

Advertisment

The woman allegedly had given the money to him in cash and online mode in a phased manner in 2024.

She alleged that the accused later denied marrying her and did not return her money, Patnaik said.

The accused was absconding after he came to know that a case was registered against him.

Advertisment

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested him on Wednesday from Aska. Further inquiry is underway," the officer added. PTI CORR BBM BBM BDC