Odisha: Man killed in clash between two groups in Khurda, prohibitory orders imposed

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) A man was killed in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Khurda district on Sunday, following which prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS were imposed, police said.

The incident happened in Mukunda Prasad village on the outskirts of Khurda town, they said.

The reason behind the whole episode is yet to be ascertained, they added.

During the clash, the man was attacked with sharp weapons, injuring him. When taken to the Khurda district headquarters hospital, doctors declared him dead, police said.

Several vehicles were vandalised during the violence, they said.

DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and Director of Intelligence SK Priyadarshi visited the area along with senior police officers to review the situation.

Following the murder, locals blocked the road but it was withdrawn after police assured action against the perpetrators, SP Awinash Kumar said.

At present, the situation is normal and intense patrolling is underway in the area to prevent a flare-up, he said.

Strong action will be taken against the accused, he said, appealing to the people to maintain peace.

District Collector Chanchal Rana said, "Police will investigate the case from all angles and action will be taken accordingly." Following the clashes, prohibitory orders were imposed under section 163 of the BNSS in different wards of Khurda Municipality with immediate effect, he said.

Schools, colleges, anganwadi centres and commercial establishments will remain closed in the area. Emergency services have been exempted.

The restrictions will remain in force till further orders, officials said.