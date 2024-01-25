Odisha: Man kills wife, dumps body in forest

Phulbani, Jan 25 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and dumped the body in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident came to light after the body of the 32-year-old woman was found on the Aribali mountain in Daringbadi police station area on Thursday, they said.

The body was first spotted by locals, following which they informed the police.

Police said they sent the body for post-mortem examination, and detained her husband for questioning, during which he confessed to killing her.

Advertisment

He killed his wife in a fit of rage after a heated exchange three days back and dumped the body in the forest, said Anand Chandra Patra, the inspector-in-charge of Daringbadi police station.

The couple was married for seven years and has a six-year-old son, he said.

The husband has been arrested, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM