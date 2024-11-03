Odisha: Man kills wife over extra-marital affair by hitting her with sharp stones tied to string

Berhampur, Nov 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man and his friend were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife over an extra-marital affair, police said.

The incident happened in Badagada in the Sheragada police station area on October 17, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Pintu Naik and his friend Partha Naik (22).

Pintu allegedly killed his wife Jhumuri (24) by hitting her repeatedly with sharp stones tied to a string, and then dumped her body in a forest. The decomposed body was found on October 26, police said.

Pintu and his wife Jhumuri got married about five years ago. They have a son, who is now three years old, SDPO (Aska) Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra said.

She fell in love with Pintu's cousin Krushna Chandra Nayak, who frequently visited their house. About three months back, she left home with Krushna, leaving behind her son and husband.

On the day the murder happened, Pintu went with his friend Partha to Krushna's house and pleaded with Jhumuri to come with them to his house, stating that their son was crying inconsolably, the officer said.

Partha was riding the motorcycle, while Pintu and Jhumuri were seated in the back. As they reached a nearby forest area, Partha stopped the motorcycle, and they got down.

There, Pintu allegedly assaulted Jhumuri with sharp stones tied to a string till she died, the SDPO said.

The weapon of the murder was seized, he said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM