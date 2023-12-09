Odisha: Man kills wife, walks into police station with her severed head

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Saturday suspecting that she was involved in an extra-marital affair, and surrendered at the police station with her severed head, officials said.

Arjun Bagha, the accused, walked into the Banigochha police station with the severed head of his wife, triggering a panic, they said.

Bagha, a resident of Bidapaju village, told the police that he killed his wife Dharitri, 30, suspecting her to be involved in an extra-marital affair, they said.

He used a sharp weapon to kill his wife and then chopped off her head, police said, adding that they have detained him.

"The headless torso has also been recovered. An investigation has been started," said Laxman Dandasena, the inspector-in-charge of the Banigochha police station. PTI AAM AAM SOM