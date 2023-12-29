Odisha man murdered by lender for not repaying Rs 10,000

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 29 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was allegedly killed in Odisha's Ganjam district for "not repaying" Rs 10,000 borrowed from the accused, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Prasant Kumar Swain (21), a resident of Pattapur, allegedly beat fellow villager Surya Kant Sahu to death with an iron rod near a liquor outlet in the area on Thursday night over non-repayment of the borrowed sum, a police officer said.

Locals found the body lying in a pool of blood on Friday morning and informed the police, who sent it for post-mortem examination.

The accused, who had fled the spot after allegedly committing the murder, was later arrested.

Advertisment

According to the police, Sahu had borrowed Rs 10,000 from the accused a few days ago but failed to repay it within the pre-decided date, resulting in a heated argument between the two persons.

In a fit of rage, the accused beat Sahu up with an iron rod and he died on the spot, the officer said.

Later, the deceased's brother Nityanand Sahu lodged a complaint with Pattapur police station.

During the investigation, police identified the accused and arrested him, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

The police seized the iron rod used in the crime and the mobile phone of the deceased from the accused. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD