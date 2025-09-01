Odisha: Man on way to buy cake for daughter's birthday killed in road accident

Balasore, Sept 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man on the way to buy a cake for his daughter's birthday was killed when a truck hit his motorcycle from behind in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened at Bagudi market in Soro police station area when Umakanta Padhi was going to buy a cake for his three-year-old daughter, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Padhi hailed from Mangalpur village in Soro. He worked at a private company in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and had come home two days back to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, his family said.

Police said a search is underway for the truck that hit him.