Odisha: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping woman

Baripada, Jul 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday for raping a woman.

The court of Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge V Sujata gave the verdict after examining the statements of 13 witnesses, besides that of the survivor and her medical report.

The incident happened in the Bisoi police station area on the night of January 10, 2023. The man forcibly entered the house of the woman, who is married, when she was alone and raped her, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said.