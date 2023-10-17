Odisha: Man sentenced to 10-yr RI for raping minor girl

Baripada (Odisha), Oct 17 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha on Tuesday awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment to a 45-year-old man for raping a minor girl in 2014.

Advertisment

Mayurbhanj district POCSO court judge Sumita Jena convicted the accused Lambu Soren after examining statements of the 13-year-old girl and 12 witnesses, along with medical reports, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on Soren.

It directed the Mayurbhanj district legal services authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim, he said.

On August 9, 2014, Soren kidnapped the minor from Sanmouda village and raped her in a nearby forest. Police had registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act and IPC. PTI CORR BBM RBT