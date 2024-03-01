Odisha man sentenced to 20 years for raping minor

Phulbani (Odisha), Mar 1 (PTI) A fast track court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment on the charge of kidnapping and raping a minor girl seven years ago, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The fast track court judge Mihir Ranjan Parida also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, Saroj Sandha.

The man kidnapped the girl on June 23, 2017, from her house while she was alone and took her to a village under Phiringia police station limits with false promises of marriage. Sandha raped her for about a fortnight.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the police rescued the victim and arrested the accused, who is a small businessman.

As many as 11 people were examined in connection to the case.

The court in its order on Thursday also directed the District Legal Service Authority of Kandhamal to pay adequate compensation to the family of the victim. PTI COR BBM BBM NN