Odisha: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor

Baripada (Odisha), Feb 24 (PTI) A local court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl last year.

The sentence was pronounced by Mayurbhanj district POCSO court Special Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Biju Bindhani, said Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

It directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

The incident took place on December 10, 2024, in Bhandan village when the minor had gone to attend nature’s call.

The judgement was based on the statement of the victim, seven witnesses and medical reports, Pattnaik said. PTI CORR AAM RBT