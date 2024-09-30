Odisha: Man sentenced to 20 years' RI for raping minor girl in Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 30 (PTI) A court in Odisha on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl two years ago.

Pranati Pattnaik, the additional district judge-cum-judge of the special POCSO court here, also imposed a penalty of Rs 12,000 on the convict.

The court directed the district legal service authorities to pay Rs 5 lakh to the victim under a state government compensation scheme, said special public prosecutor Narayan Panda.

It pronounced the judgment after recording the statements of 14 witnesses, he said The incident took place at a village in Ganjam district’s Khallikote area on May 15, 2022, when the man forcibly entered the victim’s home when she was alone while her parents had gone to attend a festival. PTI CORR AAM RBT