Odisha: Man sentenced to 3 years in jail for stealing motorcycle from outside temple

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) A man was sentenced to three years in jail by a court in Bhubaneswar for stealing a motorcycle.

A priest parked his motorcycle outside the Ram temple in Laxmisagar on July 9, around 5 pm. When he returned from the temple after half an hour, his motorcycle was missing.

Based on the complaint filed by the priest, police arrested one Sajid Khan on July 22.

Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC)-IV Somesh Soumyajit Panda convicted Khand and sentenced him to three years in jail.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, and said that he would remain in jail for another three months if he fails to pay it.