Odisha man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing six-yr-old stepson

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) A court in Bhubaneswar on Monday sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his six-year-old stepson five years ago.

The court of Additional District Judge-II Bandana Kar held Dasarathi Tudu guilty of killing the minor in Mancheswar area of the Odisha capital in 2019 and sentenced him to life imprisonment, government pleader Salil Pradhan said.

Tudu, who has several past crime records, killed the boy by smashing his head against the wall of the house when his mother was not present.

Though Tudu married to the boy's mother, he did not accept her son, the prosecution said. PTI AAM AAM ACD