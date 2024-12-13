Odisha: Man sentenced to seven years in jail for raping 30-year-old woman

Baripada, Dec 13 (PTI) A man was sentenced to seven years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday for raping a 30-year-old woman.

Judge V Sujata of Additional District and Sessions Court in Rairangpur also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

The woman was returning home from a weekly market in the Bisoi police station area on June 11, 2020, when the 40-year-old man gave a lift to her. He eventually took her to a forest and raped her, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said.

A case was registered under IPC section 376 (rape).

The verdict was based on the statement of the victim, her medical report and the statements of nine witnesses. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM