Odisha: Man shot dead during feast

Cuttack (Odisha), Feb 18 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead from a close range during a feast here on Wednesday, police said.

A group of youth had assembled at Press Colony in Madhupatna police station area for a feast when a person opened fire at the man, identified as Soumyaranjan Jena.

Jena suffered gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.

A suspect is being interrogated, and further investigation is underway, Cuttack ACP Ashok Giri said.

The reason behind the murder will be known after further investigation, he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD