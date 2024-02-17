Odisha: Man slits own throat after losing online game

Angul (Odisha), Feb 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly slit his own throat with a blade after losing an online game, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Jereng village in Jarpada police station area on Friday evening.

The man, identified as Soumya Ranjan Nayak, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cuttack, where his condition is stated to be serious.

Nayak was playing a mobile game and he lost thrice, following which he slit his throat, a police officer said.

His parents rushed him to Angul government hospital, where doctors shifted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD