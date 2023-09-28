Odisha: Man, toddler daughter missing after jumping into river from bridge, search on

Bhubaneswar, Sept 28 (PTI) A man along with his toddler daughter allegedly jumped into a river in Odisha's Bhadrak district, following which they went missing, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The man, a resident of Balipokhari village in Bhandari Pokhari police station area, suddenly stopped his two-wheeler on the bridge over the Baitarani river at Akhuapada around 9 pm on Wednesday, and jumped off along with his daughter, an eyewitness said.

Their slippers, and the man's mobile phone and wallet were left on the bridge along with the parked motorcycle, he said.

"After having dinner, the father and daughter went out to get some things from a nearby shop. Later, he called home and said that they were going to die by suicide," a family member said.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) began a search operation to trace the man and his daughter, an official said. PTI BBM BBM SOM