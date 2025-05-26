Odisha: Married women observe Savitri Puja for well-being of husbands

Bhubaneswar: Married women across Odisha on Monday observed Savitri Puja for the longevity and well-being of their husbands, symbolised by the 'Sindoor' (vermilion).

Women of various ages thronged temples — particularly those dedicated to Laxmi-Narayan — and gathered around banyan trees to perform the Savitri Brata rituals.

The puja is held annually on the new moon day in the month of Jyeshtha (May–June), according to the traditional Hindu calendar.

"On the occasion of Savitri, the great festival of Odia culture and tradition, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the Sadhva (married) mothers and sisters. I pray for a long and blessed married life for every Sadhva woman," Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X.

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଓ ପରମ୍ପରାର ମହାନ୍ ପର୍ବ ସାବିତ୍ରୀ ବ୍ରତ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତ ସଧବା ମା’ ଓ ଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ସଧବା ନାରୀଙ୍କ ସୁଦୀର୍ଘ ଓ ମଙ୍ଗଳମୟ ଦାମ୍ପତ୍ୟ ଜୀବନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/ZxHKF3z2l4 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 26, 2025

The state government has declared the day a holiday.

The festival is dedicated to Savitri, who, according to Hindu mythology, became a symbol of unwavering devotion and strength.

She is believed to have confronted Yamraj, the god of death, to bring her husband Satyaban back to life.

The story of Savitri’s bravery and spiritual resolve is found in the Mahabharata, said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Shree Jagannath culture.

Mishra said a special puja is performed in the Jagannath Temple in Puri on the occasion.