Odisha may host more world-class hockey events: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the state would like to host the upcoming Pro League and more world-class Hockey events in the state.

Majhi said this while meeting International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram who deliberated on the contribution of Odisha to global hockey and the collaborative efforts to further the hockey development in the state.

The meeting focused on key initiatives to further develop the sport, the growth of infrastructure, and the hosting of upcoming international tournaments in Odisha.

Hockey India president Dillip Tirkey and Odisha principal secretary of sports and youth services department Bhaskar Sharma were also present.

Majhi expressed Odisha’s deep appreciation for the FIH’s unwavering support, particularly during marquee events like the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

"Odisha has emerged as a global hub for hockey, hosting prestigious tournaments. We are excited to host the upcoming Pro League, and with your support, we hope to bring more world-class events to the state in the future," he remarked.

Ikram lauded the efforts of the Odisha government in promoting the sport and fostering hockey talent through grassroots programs.

They also discussed the future collaborations between FIH and the Odisha government.

Both sides expressed a keen interest in athlete development, sports science, and innovative practices that will benefit players and coaches alike.

A special emphasis was placed on the promotion of women’s hockey and empowering female athletes, both in Odisha and across India, a release issued by the CMO said. PTI AAM NN