Odisha may witness winter chill as IMD forecast fall in night temperature by 3-4 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to witness cold conditions as the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday forecast a drop of night temperature by 3-4 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours.

Advertisment

There will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next 24 hours and it will gradually fall by 3-4 degree Celsius in next 2 to 3 days at many places over the districts of Odisha, the MeT office said in its mid-day bulletin.

Meanwhile, Koraput recorded the lowest temperature of 13.2 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

However, the IMD also said that the state is likely to experience light to moderate rain/ thundershower at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Rayagada, and Malkangiri between 8.30 am of Monday to 8.30 am of Tuesday.

The MeT office said light to moderate rain/ thundershower are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri in the next 24 hours.