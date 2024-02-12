Odisha medical college student ‘ragged’ by seniors; probe on

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 12 (PTI) An MBBS student of government-run MKCG Medical College at Berhampur in Odisha was allegedly ragged and assaulted by seniors.

The matter came to light after the father of the second-year MBBS student complained before the anti-ragging cell accusing two of his son’s seniors of beating him up inside the campus late Friday evening.

An internal committee has started an inquiry into the allegation. It will submit its report to the anti-ragging cell for further course of action, Principal of the medical college Santosh Kumar Mishra said on Monday.

The victim, an inmate of Gents Hostel-2, also lodged a police complaint against the two, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

The police are also separately investigating the matter after registering a case under various sections of the IPC.

According to the complaint, the incident took place when the victim was returning to the hostel after a band practice on a motorcycle. Two of his seniors requested him to drop them near Gents Hostel 1.

The two allegedly assaulted Rout without any reason after they got down from the two-wheeler. Rout claimed that he suffered injuries in his neck because of the attack.

The SP said that the medical examination of the victim had been conducted. The statements of the victim and others were also recorded.

Whether the student was a victim of ragging or not will be known only through inquiry, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM NN