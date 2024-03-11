Odisha: Meeting fees of Mission Shakti federation members hiked by Rs 500

Bhubaneswar, March 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday hiked the meeting fees of Mission Shakti office bearers of gram panchayat level federations (GPLFs) and block level federations (BLFs) by Rs 500.

This increase will be retroactively implemented from October 2023, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

With this adjustment, the president and secretary of block-level federations will now receive Rs 4,500 per meeting, while other executive members will be entitled to Rs 2,500.

Similarly, the president and secretary of GPLFs will now receive Rs 2,500 for each meeting. The meeting fee for other executive members has been raised to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000, it added.

As a result of this decision, the government will bear an additional cost of Rs 249.21 crore per year, benefiting a total of 1,26,010 employees of the Mission Shakti federations. PTI BBM BBM MNB