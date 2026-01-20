Odisha, Meghalaya in pact to strengthen early childhood care

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) The governments of Odisha and Meghalaya signed an agreement on Tuesday to strengthen early childhood care, education and development.

The agreement will facilitate mutual learning, capacity building, and exchange of best practices, a statement said.

It was signed by Meghalaya's Community & Rural Development Department Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar and Odisha's Women & Child Development Department Additional Secretary Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri.

The MoU envisages collaboration between the two states to strengthen holistic early childhood care, education and development interventions, encompassing nutrition, health, early learning, responsive caregiving, community engagement, and institutional capacity building, it added.

The agreement would provide a framework for knowledge exchange, joint research, exposure visits, documentation of best practices, and capacity development of functionaries at various levels, the statement said.

The partnership also seeks to leverage Odisha's experience in community-based and culturally responsive initiatives and Meghalaya’s innovative approaches in delivering social sector services in tribal and geographically challenging contexts, fostering a two-way learning process, it said. PTI AAM AAM SOM