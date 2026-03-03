Odisha minister Suresh Pujari hospitalised after chest pain

Bhubaneswar, Mar 3 (PTI) Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain, hospital sources said.

Pujari has been admitted to Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Intensive Care Unit (CTV ICU), they said.

He has been diagnosed with CAD (Coronary Artery Disease) with TVD (Triple Vessel Disease,) and angiography has been done.

The senior cabinet minister is currently under observation, and his condition is stated to be stable, they added. PTI AAM AAM ACD