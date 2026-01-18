Odisha minister warns cattle smuggling mafia, says no leniency towards offenders

Bhubaneswar/Baripada, Jan 18 (PTI) A day after police launched a drive against cattle smuggling in Odisha, a minister on Sunday warned that the state government will not show any leniency towards those involved in such illegal activities.

The warning was issued by Odisha's Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik.

"The state government will not show any leniency towards those involved in illegal cattle trade. Strict action was already underway against those involved in illegal cattle transportation," Mallik said.

The minister also cautioned the people involved in cow smuggling and asked them to reform themselves before the situation worsens. Mallik said the drive launched on Saturday will continue, and strict action will be taken against everyone associated with this network.

He said the police have been instructed to act firmly and take strong action against those involved in cattle smuggling in the state.

Odisha Police on Saturday launched raids at 46 locations in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Khurda districts and seized Rs 1.52 crore cash, gold weighing 1 kg 131 grams, 3.80 kg silver, 23 four-wheelers, 23 two-wheelers, 13 mobile phones, and 21 wristwatches.

At least 10 cattle mafia arrested and their properties seized.

Alleging that the cow smuggling mafia was getting protection during the previous BJD government, the minister said that now, under the BJP regime, no one would be spared regardless of their influence or background.

He also alleged that cattle smuggling racket was being operated earlier under the protection of certain politicians and officers.

Mallik said that the state already has legislation in force, the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960. "We are planning to make provisions under the law more stringent. The Law department will soon amend certain provisions to make them tougher," he said.

Meanwhile, officers of Jharpokharia Police Station in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday rescued over 400 cattle while they were being taken to West Bengal.

"After Saturday's action, the smugglers did not use vehicle, but chose a different path to transport cattle from Odisha," a police officer said.

"Nearly 400 cattle were rescued while being taken towards Jamshala border with West Bengal from Sarasakana Haat. In this incident, 11 cowherds have been detained at the police station, and an investigation is underway", said an officer at Jharpokharia police station. PTI COR AAM AAM RG