Odisha minister's domestic help dies of electrocution

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) A domestic help working at the official residence of Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Patra in Bhubaneswar died due to alleged electrocution on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shankarshan Nag, 46, a native of the Belpahar area in Balangir district.

According to police, Shankarshan had been working as a domestic help at the minister’s residence for the past few months and was staying in the official quarter of Patra.

On Thursday, the minister's personal staff found Shankarshan lying unconscious on the floor of the room. He was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said.

Following the incident, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

"From prima facie, it was found that the man died due to accidental electrocution. We have registered an unnatural death case, and further investigation is in progress," Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.