Odisha minister's murder: Charge sheet waste paper, police want to hide truth, claims BJP MP

Sambalpur (Odisha), Jul 14 (PTI) Senior Odisha BJP MP Suresh Pujari on Friday claimed that the 543-page charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch in the murder case of health minister Naba Kishore Das is nothing but ‘waste paper’ and the agency tried to hide the truth.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Gopal Das gunned down Naba Kishore Das on January 29 in stable mind due to some personal grudge and anguish, the Crime Branch which is investigating the case said in the charge sheet filed in a Jharsuguda court on May 26.

“After studying the charge sheet thoroughly, I feel that the Crime Branch had put in considerably less effort to uncover the truth behind the murder than they did to conceal it,” Pujari told a press conference here.

He said he got a copy of the charge sheet only on Thursday.

“Several critical gaps exist in the charge sheet which will help the accused come out. The investigation is a futile effort and the charge sheet is waste paper,” Pujari said.

The crime branch has mentioned three incidents, including an altercation between the accused and Naba Das’s followers, to support its claim that the police officer had a grudge against the minister.

“These reasons are insufficient to drive someone to commit a crime like murder,” said Pujari who is also a lawyer.

He said the investigating agency is yet to trace the bullet that killed the minister.

“The Crime Branch has not also verified the call record of the accused. Had they done it, the direction of the investigation would have changed. If the conspiracy angle in the case is investigated, big criminals can be brought to justice,” the BJP leader said.

The police officer had allegedly opened fire at the minister at Brajrajnagar Gandhi Chowk when he was on an official visit to Jharsuguda district.