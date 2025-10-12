Odisha: Minor feared drowned in Sidua river in Odisha’s Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (PTI) A minor was feared drowned after being swept by strong currents in the Sidua river in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred near Basant Kundal village under the jurisdiction of Cuttack 42 Mouza police station.

“We received a call at 12.04 pm about the drowning of two boys in Sidua river, a tributary of Kathajodi. Among two boys, Guru Prasad Nayak (11) was rescued in a serious condition by locals and shifted to a hospital,” said Sanjeev Kumar Behera, assistant fire officer, Cuttack.

The other boy, Sai Subham Nayak (12), is still missing and efforts are underway to trace him, he said. PTI BBM RBT