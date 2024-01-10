Advertisment
#National

Odisha: Minor girl’s body found hanging from tree inside jungle

NewsDrum Desk
10 Jan 2024
New Update

Rourkela (Odisha), Jan 10 (PTI) The body of a minor girl, who went missing on Tuesday, was found hanging from a tree deep inside a forest near Badagaon in Sundargarh district, police said.

Family members of the girl had lodged a police complaint on Tuesday night, after she did not return home, they said.

She had gone out with a young man, who has been detained for questioning, police said.

“Today, we recovered the body of the minor girl. Further details will be known after a medical examination and post-mortem,” said Abhishek Panigrahi, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rajgangpur.

Efforts are also underway to nab two other men, who were suspected to be with the girl on Tuesday, he added. PTI CORR BBM RBT

Subscribe