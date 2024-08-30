Odisha: Missing girl’s decomposed body recovered, one detained

Balasore (Odisha), Aug 30 (PTI) The Odisha Police have recovered the decomposed body of a seven-year-old girl from Remuna area, who was missing since Tuesday, an officer said.

The girl, hailing from Balgopalpur area, had gone missing from her house and the family members subsequently lodged a police complaint, he said.

“Her body was recovered from an abandoned house in Remuna in Balasore district. Locals had informed the police after a foul smell emanated from the house,” the officer said.

One person has been detained in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway. PTI CORR AAM RBT