Odisha: Missing woman constable found murdered in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old traffic constable, who had been missing since September 6, was found murdered and buried in a jungle in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said on Wednesday.

Deceased Subhamitra Sahoo, a native of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district and posted in Bhubaneswar, disappeared after leaving home for duty on September 6, police said.

Subhamitra's mother Sukanti Sahoo lodged a missing person’s report at the Capital police station here on September 7.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the probe, police found that Subhamitra had married a man named Deepak Rout in July 2024, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said.

Rout, also a police constable, soon became the prime suspect, as Subhamitra was last seen with him in Bhubaneswar, Singh said.

According to preliminary investigation, Deepak murdered Subhamitra and buried her body in a jungle in Ghatagaon area in Keonjhar district, around 170 km from Bhubaneswar, Singh said.

Deepak killed Subhamitra most possibly because of financial disputes among them, he stated.

Singh said Deepak had reportedly taken around Rs 10 lakh from Subhamitra. She had been demanding the money back to organise a social ceremony to formally announce their marriage, the commissioner added. PTI BBM BBM MNB