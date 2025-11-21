Odisha MLA receives 'death threat', lodges police complaint before DGP

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (PTI) Odisha Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das on Friday claimed that some unknown persons assaulted his aide, seeking to know about the legislator's whereabouts, and threatened to kill the lawmaker.

The Bhawanipatna MLA, who is the son of Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das, lodged a police complaint before the DGP Y B Khurania, seeking action against the miscreants.

"It is unfortunate that one of my known people and zone head in Kalahandi district was assaulted & threatened by unknown miscreants with dire consequences to reveal my whereabouts & issued a threat to my life as well," Das wrote on X.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

In his police complaint, the MLA said the miscreants were carrying guns and weapons with them and forcefully tried to extract information about him from his close aide.

"Being a public representative, this is a serious concern to look at where my own safety and right to life and freedom are being challenged by illegal entities for reasons that are best known to them," he said.

The Congress leader urged the DGP to register an FIR and initiate actions to bring such people to justice and assured full cooperation in the police investigation.

The MLA said he has informed the matter to DIG (northwestern range) and Kalahandi SP, as well, urging that the accused don't go scot-free. PTI BBM BBM ACD