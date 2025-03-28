Odisha MLAs demand salary hike, increase in pension for former lawmakers

Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) Cutting across party lines, Odisha lawmakers on Friday requested Speaker Surama Padhy to issue a ruling directing the government to raise salaries of MLAs and pensions for former legislators.

The issue was raised during Zero Hour by Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik, who highlighted the financial hardships faced by ex-MLAs due to inadequate pensions that do not align with inflation.

She stressed that the last salary revision for MLAs took place in 2017 and called for an urgent revision.

Her demand was supported by members from both the Opposition and treasury benches.

Her party colleague PK Deb backed the demand, pointing out that salaries and pensions of MPs have already been revised recently.

He argued that Odisha MLAs should not hesitate to seek a similar revision, noting that the previous government had planned a hike, but its implementation was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 elections.

Deb said the then opposition chief whip and present chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi also favoured raising the salary and pension of lawmakers.

The state government had formed a committee, led by Udala BJP MLA Bhaskar Madhei, to review the demand for salary and pension hikes.

The panel has already submitted its report with recommendations.

BJP MLA from Khalikote, Purna Chandra Sethy, also supported the proposal, saying he understands the financial difficulties faced by ex-legislators.

He urged the Speaker to direct the government to implement the Madhei Committee’s recommendations retroactively from June 2024.

The salary of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members was recently raised to Rs 1.24 lakh per month from Rs 1 lakh, whereas the daily allowance was increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,000 earlier.

Similarly, the pension of former MPs has been increased to Rs 31,000 per month from Rs 25,000 at present.

Odisha MLAs have a basic salary of Rs 35,000 and Rs 65,000 in allowances, excluding travel reimbursements and session attendance perks, while legislators in neighbouring Telangana earn a total of Rs 2.75 lakh per month.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jharkhand also offer their legislators more than Rs 2 lakh per month, a sitting MLA said outside the House said, adding that high inflation rates including medical expenses have added to their financial hardships.

An ex-MLA in Odisha gets Rs 35,000 per month for one term. PTI AAM AAM MNB