Odisha: Mortal remains of army jawan killed in Sikkim flash flood consigned to flames

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (PTI) The mortal remains of army jawan Saroj Kumar Das, who lost his life in the Sikkim flash flood, were consigned to flames on Saturday with full state honours at his native village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

Thousands of people from Kendudip village in Kamakshanagar area and adjacent places gathered at the funeral site to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, local MLAs, the district collector and other officials were present on the occasion.

Das was among 27 people, including eight army men, who were killed in the flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday and affected over 25,000 people, damaged more than 1,200 houses and washed away 13 bridges in the Himalayan state, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to him in the state capital. PTI AAM RBT