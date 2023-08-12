Odisha: Mortal remains of CRPF jawan, who died in Maoist attack, consigned to flames

Keonjhar, Aug 12 (PTI) The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Sushant Kumar Khuntia, who died in a Maoists attack in Jharkhand, were consigned to flames at his village in Odisha's Keonjhar district with full state honours on Saturday.

Thousands of people, including some noted persons of the area, paid their tribute to Khuntia as his body reached Anandapur, and was taken to the cremation ground in a procession.

He was accorded full state honours by CRPF and Odisha Police.

He died in a Maoists attack in West Singhbhum district of neighbouring Jharkhand on Friday. He joined the CRPF in 2012.

Khuntia, who got married in June, lost his father last year, and his brother as well.

His wife works as an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) in Telkoi area of the district.

His mother is undergoing treatment for some illness at a hospital in Bhubaneswar, locals said. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM SOM