Odisha: Mother, daughter die in firecracker explosion near Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed, and another family member was critically injured in a firecracker explosion near Odisha’s Cuttack on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Mahajanpur village under Jagatpur police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Sudhansubala Nayak and her daughter Stitaprangya Nayak. Bharati Nayak suffered serious injuries in the blast, police said.

The three injured were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where the woman and her child succumbed to injuries during treatment. The other injured woman has been placed on ventilator support, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests firecrackers had been stored at the house, and the family members were engaged in making them at the time of the explosion. The impact of the blast severely damaged two rooms of the house, an officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap. PTI AAM RBT