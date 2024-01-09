Odisha: Motor vehicle inspector under scanner as Vigilance Dept finds 31 plots, 2 buildings

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) Thirty-one plots of land, two buildings in Bhubaneswar and bank deposits of Rs 72.80 lakh were among the assets found in a raid on a motor vehicle inspector in Odisha on Tuesday, officials said.

Simultaneous raids were conducted by the Vigilance Department at properties linked to the accused officer in Bhubaneswar city, Khurda, Cuttack and Nayagarh, they said.

Thirty-one plots, including 10 benami ones, in prime locations of Bhubaneswar were found in the raids, they said.

"Though the registered sale deed value of the plots is about Rs 2.10 crore, the actual value is likely to be much higher. So, a thorough probe has been initiated," the Vigilance Department said in a statement.

A double-storeyed building and a single-storeyed house were also found, it said.

Bank deposits of Rs 72.80 lakh, and cash, gold and household articles worth over Rs 15 lakh were found. Four vehicles were also detected, it added.

An investigation into these assets, suspected to be ill-gotten, is underway, officials said. PTI BBM BBM SOM