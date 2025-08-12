Odisha: Murder accused on run for 24 years arrested

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 12 (PTI) Odisha Police have arrested a 52-year-old man, who had been on the run for the last 24 years after being accused in a murder case, an officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the man, identified as Udaya Pradhan, from Chennai on Monday, as part of 'Operation Garuda' launched by the Odisha Police to nab all fugitives.

Pradhan, along with his two brothers, allegedly hacked to death a man, identified as Kaibalya Pradhan, in Keranditola village in present-day Chamakhandi police station area in Ganjam district on July 6, 2001 over a dispute.

Police had arrested Musha Pradhan, one of his brothers of Udaya Pradhan, the same day of the murder, while Udaya and his elder brother Pancham absconded from the village.

"Police had earlier made several attempts to arrest Udaya Pradhan but he evaded arrests. However, after receiving reliable information, a police team rushed to Chennai and nabbed him," Ganjam Superintendent of Police Subhendu Patra said.

The accused was working in a construction firm in Chennai by identifying himself as Ganesh, said Sabyasachi Malla, inspector-in charge of Chamakhandi police station.

The two brothers – Udaya and Pancham – had initially fled to Bengaluru after the murder but after a dispute with Pancham, Udaya had come to Chennai. Other members of his family, however, continued to stay in the village, Malla said.

His elder brother is still absconding and efforts are being to nab him, he said.

His younger brother Musha has been released from jail after completing his life sentence awarded by a local court for his involvement in the murder, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD