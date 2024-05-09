Odisha needs BJP's 'double-engine' government: Chhattisgarh CM

Koraput, May 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said there is a need for the BJP's "double-engine" government in Odisha to accelerate the pace of development.

Addressing an election rally at Laxmipur in Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, he said Odisha is rich in mineral resources, and has forests, fertile land and water resources, still, the BJD government has failed to develop the state despite ruling it for 24 years.

"So, there is a need for a double-engine government of the BJP here for speedy development," Sai said.

Referring to Chhattisgarh, he said that the BJP ruled the state for 15 years, but when the Congress came to power for five years, development activities stopped and corruption became rampant.

"With the formation of the BJP government four months ago, once again development works have resumed," he said.

"We are procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Many other schemes for women and youths have also been launched," he added.

Sai said if the BJP forms a government in Odisha, all schemes and programmes of the Centre would be implemented here as well.

Over the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has undertaken several measures for the poor people of the country, he said, maintaining, "So, we need to make him our prime minister for the third time." Sai claimed that the welfare of tribals can only be done by the BJP.

"A tribal man like me has been appointed the CM of Chhattisgarh. Similarly, a tribal daughter has been elevated to the top post of the country," he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM