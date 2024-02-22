Odisha needs double engine ‘Sarkar’: Rajnath

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 22 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said a "double engine" government should be installed in Odisha for steady progress along with the rest of the country.

Advertisment

Singh said this while addressing a public meeting at Ambapua near Berhampur town here.

Party workers from five Lok Sabha segments such as Berhampur, Aska, Bhubaneswar, Kandhamal and Puri attended the meeting.

"No force can stop BJP from forming the government in Odisha this time," he said.

Advertisment

He urged party workers to visit every household and inform people about the welfare measures taken by the Modi government for the poor, farmers, laboureres, students, and youths.

Singh appealed to BJP workers to take the pledge of forming a "double-engine sarkar" in Odisha.

"We will not only do well in Lok Sabha polls, but BJP will also do well in the Vidhan Sabha polls," he asserted. Assembly elections in Odisha will be held with the Lok Sabha polls.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special attention towards Odisha, Singh said while the previous Congress-led UPA government had provided only Rs 3 lakh-crore to the state in 10 years, the BJP-led NDA government has allotted over Rs 18 lakh-crore to the state after coming to power in 2014. PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB