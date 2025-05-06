Odisha needs to explore mineral resources to become future-ready, say experts

Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) Experts have suggested strategic development of regions in Odisha endowed with natural resources to drive inclusive prosperity in the state.

Odisha has reserves of 35 per cent of India’s iron ore, 59 per cent of bauxite, and abundant coal, according to a white paper on the mining sector.

A panel of former bureaucrats, academicians and social development organisations on Monday assembled here on the occasion of releasing the white paper on the mining sector, organised by AIDENT, a social welfare organisation.

Odisha still has only "scratched the surface of its mineral potential" with under-utilisation of resources like bauxite, procedural bottlenecks, inter-state wealth drainage, and past missed opportunities", the paper mentioned and pointed out the need for "bold and urgent reforms".

One of the experts said Odisha needs to "explore mineral resources to become future-ready in the mining sector and drive prosperity".

Noting that the mining sector, particularly bauxite, iron ore, and coal resources, represents the state's greatest strategic lever and can drive investments, employment, infrastructure, and global competitiveness, the white paper said, “Odisha is at a now-or-never moment. It is about transformation and converting God-given resources into people-centred growth." It also said, "We should ensure that the next generation of Odias inherit not just the legacy of rich soil, but the legacy of inclusive progress, world-class institutions, and enduring prosperity.” The report proposes a phased roadmap for Odisha to transition from resource exporter to value creator.

It recommends short-term regulatory reforms, mid-term investment in mineral corridors and manufacturing clusters, and long-term positioning as a hub for green aluminium, steel, and critical minerals, it added.

The report estimates that fully unlocking the bauxite’s potential alone could empower over 10,000 SMEs, create 2.4 million jobs, and attract multi-billion-dollar investments to the state. PTI AAM BDC