Odisha: Newborn rescued hours after being stolen from govt hospital, 1 arrested

Baripada, Oct 11 (PTI) A newborn was rescued hours after he was allegedly stolen from a government hospital in Odisha's Baripada town on Saturday, police said.

Phulmani Soren, 20, gave birth to a baby boy in an ambulance on the way to the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital on Friday. She and the baby were subsequently admitted to the hospital.

The accused was identified as Parvati Hembram, who assisted new mothers at the hospital.

Failing to find the baby in the morning, Phulmani's family lodged a police complaint, following which an investigation started, an officer said.

Parvati was seen on CCTV taking the baby away, following which she was nabbed and the baby rescued, he added.