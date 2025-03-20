Odisha NGO gets Shambhavi Puraskar for contribution to rural development

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) The Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) on Thursday awarded the 12th Shambhavi Puraskar to the Centre for Integrated Rural and Tribal Development (CIRTD), an Odisha-based NGO, for its contribution to society.

CIRTD has been helping farmers, women, children, and youth in the state's Sundargarh district by improving their lives through various programmes, according to a statement.

Sibaji Panda from Sonepur district also received the jury commendation certification for his efforts in supporting children with hearing impairments and helping them reach their full potential.

The awards were presented in presence of Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Enterprise Jayant Singh Chowdhury and renowned doctor Padma Shri Ashok Kumar Mohapatra.

The BIPF instituted Shambhavi Puraskar in 2014 to felicitate the efforts of emerging social catalysts actively working to bring positive change in society. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation and trophy.

The jury commendation certification comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Shaifalika Panda, trustee & founder CEO of BIPF said, "Shambhavi Puraskar awardees remind us that real transformation is rooted in deep human connection. By uplifting communities, they are not just improving lives but reshaping the future with compassion and commitment." The BIPF was established in 2011 as the social development arm of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited.