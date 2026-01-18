Odisha: NGT forms joint panel to examine environmental violations in Jajpur mining site

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the constitution of a joint committee to probe alleged illegal mining and environmental violations at Manduka Morrum Quarry in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The eastern zone bench of the tribunal, comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Ishwar Singh, passed the order on January 15 while hearing petitions filed by local residents and took cognisance of serious allegations of illegal mining and non-compliance with environmental norms.

The joint committee will verify mining activities that have allegedly been carried out in violation of the conditions of Environmental Clearance (EC).

The petitioners alleged that stone mining was carried out beyond the permissible depth, transportation of minerals was undertaken through village roads without authorisation, overloaded vehicles passed through residential areas and near a primary school, and that safety and buffer zones were not being maintained.

They also alleged dust generation due to uncovered mineral transport, non-submission of mandatory quarterly compliance reports, and failure of local authorities to take action.

The tribunal noted that the matter raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms.

Accordingly, notices have been issued to different stakeholders to file their replies, the order said.

"Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the tribunal has constituted a Joint Committee comprising representatives of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Deputy Director of Mines, Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Bhubaneswar, and the District Magistrate, Jajpur, who will act as the nodal agency," the order said.

The NGT has directed the committee to inspect the site, verify compliance with EC and Consent to Operate conditions and submit a status report along with recommendations within eight weeks.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, has also been directed to file a separate status report on compliance with EC conditions.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 19, 2026.

In a separate case, the NGT has granted an extension until July 2026 for plantation work in connection with encroachment of forest land and illegal fly ash dumping in Dhenkanal district.

The green panel passed the order on January 15, while reviewing compliance with its earlier directions issued on July 22, 2025, when it had disposed of the matter with detailed instructions for eviction of forest encroachments, restoration of forest land through plantation, and investigation into the illegal dumping of fly ash.

The tribunal recalled that around 40,687 metric tons of fly ash, spread over about 4 acres of forest land, had been illegally dumped. The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) had been directed to investigate the matter, identify the violator, and initiate proceedings for recovery of environmental compensation.

However, the original petitioner pointed out that the tribunal’s July 22, 2025, order was not complied with. The tribunal noted that the Odisha State Pollution Control Board had filed a compliance report on December 23, 2025, and permitted the petitioner to obtain a copy of the report and file objections, if any.

The tribunal also allowed a miscellaneous application filed by the forest department seeking additional time to complete plantation and restoration work.

"Taking note of the assurance given by the Assistant Conservator of Forest, the tribunal granted time till the end of July 2026 to complete the plantation work," the order said.

The tribunal held the authority concerned personally responsible and accountable for ensuring the survival of the plantation carried out in compliance with its directions. The matter has been posted for further consideration on March 13, 2026. PTI AAM AAM MNB