Odisha: Nine fishermen arrested for venturing into turtle habitat

Kendrapara, Aug 26 (PTI) Nine fishermen were arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday for venturing into the turtle congregation zone of the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, an official said.

The trawler, used by them for fishing in the prohibited area, was also seized, he said.

The fishermen hailed from Bhadrak and Balasore districts, Assistant Conservator of Forests Manas Das said.

When produced before a court, they were sent to judicial custody, he said.

The state government clamps a seven-month trawl fishing ban every year along a 20-km stretch from the Dhamara-Devi river mouth in view of the mass nesting season of the endangered olive ridley marine turtles. Fishing, however, remains prohibited throughout the year in Gahirmatha as it is a marine sanctuary.

Das said the trawler trespassed into the prohibited area near the Barunei coast, violating various laws.

The olive ridley turtles die of asphyxiation after getting entangled in fishing nets. The turtles also perish in large numbers after getting hit by the propellers of the fishing trawlers. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM