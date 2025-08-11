Odisha: Normal life affected at Raighar block in Nabarangpur due to BJD's bandh call

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Raighar block of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Monday, due to a 12-hour bandh called by the opposition BJD to protest against the death of a nursing student after alleged harassment.

Shops, markets and transport services did not operate from 6 am to 6 pm, though emergency services continued.

Holding party flags and banners, the BJD activists and leaders blocked roads near the Hanuman Mandir Square at Raighar and some other places in the area.

The BJD’s ‘hartal’ (bandh) call was supported by various trade unions and business associations.

The regional party has demanded Rs 1-crore compensation for the second-year female nursing student, who died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Sunday, over three weeks after allegedly consuming pesticide, BJD leader Pradeep Majhi said.

She was allegedly stalked by a person, who later made "intimate pictures of her and her boyfriend viral”, Majhi, also a former MP, said.

Though the woman had lodged an FIR against the accused, the police did not take any action, he claimed.

Her body was brought to Dumurimunda village under tight security, but family members had not cremated it till Monday evening, demanding justice. PTI AAM RBT