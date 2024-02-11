Odisha: Noted litterateur Satakadi Hota no more

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) Eminent litterateur Satakadi Hota passed away here on Sunday due to old age-related ailments, family members said.

Advertisment

Hota, 95, was also a former president of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his demise and announced that his cremation will take place with state honours.

“Hota had earned high reputation as an established litterateur in Odisha. An accomplished story-writer, poet and translator, he has left behind an indelible mark on Odia literature. Besides, he was an able administrator and an editor of repute,” Patnaik said in a message.

Hota was a retired IRTS officer and former divisional railway manager (DRM) of Khurda Road. He was also the editor of Odia newspaper ‘The Samaya’.

He was awarded the prestigious Sahitya Bharati Samman and Sarala Purashkar for his contribution to Odia literature. PTI AAM RBT