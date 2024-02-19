Odisha notifies new urban sanitation policy

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) The Odisha government has notified the urban sanitation policy to translate the state's vision of inclusive, equitable, safe and sustainable sanitation services for all, an official said.

Advertisment

The Odisha Inclusive Urban Sanitation Policy, 2024 is aimed at integrating the sanitation value chain with modern concepts of circular economy, community partnership, disaster resilience, urban-rural convergence, etc, the official said.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department notified the policy on Sunday replacing the Odisha Urban Sanitation Policy issued in 2017.

The policy will ensure that all stakeholders, including the community and partners in the urban sanitation sector in Odisha, are cognizant of and equipped to adopt the state's mandate of providing equitable access to, use of, and benefits of safely managed sanitation facilities and services to everyone, irrespective of who they are or where they live, across all cities and towns in the state.

Advertisment

It also aims to chalk out a roadmap for sustainable sanitation and make Odisha's sanitation infrastructure climate-resilient by implementing adaptive measures to minimise the impact of climate shocks on the most vulnerable and marginalised groups, thereby promoting climate justice and equity.

The policy is in alignment with both Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.2 on sanitation and hygiene and the United Nations Human Right to Sanitation (2015).

The H&UDD in partnership with other key departments will also secure adequate coverage of public toilets for the floating population, enabling access for those with Persons with Disabilities (PwD), women, children, and transgender persons.

Advertisment

Through the policy, the state aims to achieve 100 per cent mechanised cleaning for the safety and dignity of sanitation professionals in liquid waste management.

The state also aims to encourage ULBs to strive for 100 per cent access to sanitation facilities for all urban residents and 100 per cent safe disposal of all waste generated within the urban environs.

Furthermore, the state government will ensure that quality sanitation is integrated with other priority areas such as health, a good environment, and the right to life and equality, according to the policy document.

The state will ensure that all cities and towns formulate risk reduction and preparedness strategies, and integrate them with sanitation interventions and services for all, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

Through the new policy, the state government said it is committed to expediting and reinforcing efforts to institute inclusive, participatory, sustainable, and accountable sanitation processes and structures. The aim is to achieve improved service delivery outcomes for the entirety of the urban population in the state, ensuring that no one is left behind, it said. PTI BBM BBM RG